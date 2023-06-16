Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is -6.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.58 and a high of $17.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TROX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $12.77, the stock is 7.73% and 1.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -7.33% off its SMA200. TROX registered -22.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.70.

The stock witnessed a 18.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.98%, and is 4.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $3.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.01 and Fwd P/E is 5.49. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.70% and -27.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 74.70% this year

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.18M, and float is at 114.54M with Short Float at 4.26%.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turgeon Jean Francois, the company’s Co-CEO and Director. SEC filings show that Turgeon Jean Francois sold 93,942 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $15.51 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.76 million shares.

Tronox Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Romano John D (Co-CEO and Director) sold a total of 73,272 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $15.51 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the TROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Neuman Jeffrey N (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 46,985 shares at an average price of $15.52 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 231,382 shares of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX).