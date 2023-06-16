Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is 28.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.73 and a high of $27.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VSH stock was last observed hovering at around $27.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.04% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -45.84% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.71, the stock is 5.30% and 17.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 27.38% off its SMA200. VSH registered 48.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.43.

The stock witnessed a 13.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.17%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) has around 23900 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $3.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.06 and Fwd P/E is 11.04. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.68% and -0.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.64M, and float is at 139.09M with Short Float at 4.44%.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZANDMAN MARC, the company’s Exec Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that ZANDMAN MARC sold 23,834 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $21.06 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35552.0 shares.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that ZANDMAN MARC (Exec Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 44,161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $22.81 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35552.0 shares of the VSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, PAUL GERALD (President and CEO) disposed off 57,076 shares at an average price of $22.63 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 209,208 shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH).

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is trading 60.64% up over the past 12 months. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is 46.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.