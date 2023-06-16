Which institution holds the most shares in Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: CLB) is 10.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.19 and a high of $26.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLB stock was last observed hovering at around $22.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.87% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -18.11% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.44, the stock is -4.08% and -0.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 6.75% off its SMA200. CLB registered 0.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.47.

The stock witnessed a 9.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.03%, and is -14.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $502.79M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.00 and Fwd P/E is 18.55. Distance from 52-week low is 70.13% and -16.27% from its 52-week high.

Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 54.40% this year

Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.66M, and float is at 46.33M with Short Float at 8.13%.

Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 10.83% up over the past 12 months and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) that is 78.91% higher over the same period.