Which institution holds the most shares in CXApp Inc. (CXAI)

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is 11.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $21.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CXAI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64%.

Currently trading at $11.24, the stock is 17.37% and 26.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 6.04% at the moment leaves the stock 22.09% off its SMA200. CXAI registered 11.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.40%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$51.52.

The stock witnessed a 38.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 176.17%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.02% over the week and 20.38% over the month.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $155.00M and $2.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 828.85% and -46.48% from its 52-week high.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.07M, and float is at 1.92M with Short Float at 15.86%.