Which institution holds the most shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) is -17.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $2.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOYU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $7.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.24% off the consensus price target high of $14.82 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 81.83% higher than the price target low of $6.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is 11.39% and 7.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -8.72% off its SMA200. DOYU registered -5.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.06.

The stock witnessed a 13.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.00%, and is 6.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has around 1973 employees, a market worth around $393.28M and $955.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 104.55 and Fwd P/E is 57.50. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.78% and -45.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.80% this year

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 320.24M, and float is at 316.58M with Short Float at 4.24%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetEase Inc. (NTES) that is -6.67% lower over the past 12 months. iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is 17.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.