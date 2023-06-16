Which institution holds the most shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) is 10.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.69 and a high of $48.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IONS stock was last observed hovering at around $40.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.62% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -60.35% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.69, the stock is 2.28% and 9.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 4.46% off its SMA200. IONS registered 24.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$19.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.11%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) has around 796 employees, a market worth around $6.11B and $576.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.53% and -14.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -837.70% this year

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.74M, and float is at 141.26M with Short Float at 4.62%.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’NEIL PATRICK R., the company’s EVP CLO & General Counsel. SEC filings show that O’NEIL PATRICK R. sold 1,527 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $41.70 per share for a total of $63676.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40355.0 shares.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Monia Brett P (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,931 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $40.14 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the IONS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Baroldi Joseph (EVP, Chief Business Officer) disposed off 3,880 shares at an average price of $36.50 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 10,571 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -37.74% down over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -17.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.