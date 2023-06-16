Which institution holds the most shares in Masco Corporation (MAS)

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is 20.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.33 and a high of $57.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAS stock was last observed hovering at around $55.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73%.

Currently trading at $56.02, the stock is 7.11% and 8.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 11.63% off its SMA200. MAS registered 9.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.06%, and is 2.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Masco Corporation (MAS) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $12.77B and $8.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.76 and Fwd P/E is 14.88. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.34% and -2.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.60%).

Masco Corporation (MAS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 124.40% this year

Masco Corporation (MAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.00M, and float is at 224.74M with Short Float at 2.78%.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Masco Corporation (MAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cole Kenneth G., the company’s VP, General Counsel and Sec. SEC filings show that Cole Kenneth G. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $54.95 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70198.0 shares.

Masco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Sznewajs John G (VP and CFO) sold a total of 15,007 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $54.00 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the MAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Sznewajs John G (VP and CFO) disposed off 20,361 shares at an average price of $54.00 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 187,784 shares of Masco Corporation (MAS).

Masco Corporation (MAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is trading 26.69% up over the past 12 months. Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) is 28.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.