Which institution holds the most shares in Nerdy Inc. (NRDY)

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) is 75.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $4.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRDY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -12.86% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.95, the stock is 29.23% and 15.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 39.80% off its SMA200. NRDY registered 32.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.98.

The stock witnessed a 20.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.16%, and is 26.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.83% over the week and 7.78% over the month.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $687.18M and $164.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.97. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.36% and -11.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-193.70%).

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nerdy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -764.40% this year

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.78M, and float is at 71.14M with Short Float at 6.26%.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cohn Charles K., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Cohn Charles K. bought 19,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $3.86 per share for a total of $73340.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.62 million shares.

Nerdy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Cohn Charles K. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 21,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $3.58 per share for $76970.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.6 million shares of the NRDY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, Cohn Charles K. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 24,000 shares at an average price of $3.14 for $75360.0. The insider now directly holds 10,581,859 shares of Nerdy Inc. (NRDY).