Which institution holds the most shares in Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) is 0.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $1.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.48, the stock is 9.27% and -2.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 3.50% at the moment leaves the stock 3.02% off its SMA200. TGB registered 6.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.08.

The stock witnessed a 4.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is 4.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $439.60M and $291.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.71. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.29% and -22.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -171.50% this year

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 288.01M, and float is at 277.06M with Short Float at 0.58%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) that is trading 2.18% up over the past 12 months and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is 7.28% higher over the same period.