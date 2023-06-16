Which institution holds the most shares in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) is -86.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TENX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -12.66% and -14.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -9.35% at the moment leaves the stock -84.30% off its SMA200. TENX registered -97.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.64%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.79.

The stock witnessed a 1.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.79%, and is -15.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.78% over the week and 9.49% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2.80% and -97.77% from its 52-week high.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -368.40% this year

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.78M, and float is at 21.22M with Short Float at 0.43%.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.