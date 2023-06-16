Which Institutions Own Shares In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is -30.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.20 and a high of $15.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.4% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.98, the stock is -4.58% and -2.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -24.70% off its SMA200. BCRX registered -15.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.68.

The stock witnessed a -5.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.33%, and is -9.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has around 531 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $289.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -78.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.83% and -48.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.50%).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.40% this year

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.51M, and float is at 184.56M with Short Float at 19.28%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANDERS MACHELLE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SANDERS MACHELLE sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $7.98 per share for a total of $31920.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25611.0 shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Hutson Nancy J (Director) sold a total of 12,866 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $8.04 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81818.0 shares of the BCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Thackray Helen M. (Chief R&D Officer) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $8.29 for $58030.0. The insider now directly holds 207,275 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading -33.24% down over the past 12 months and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) that is -70.77% lower over the same period. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is 96.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.