Which Institutions Own Shares In Lear Corporation (LEA)?

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is 15.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.67 and a high of $158.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEA stock was last observed hovering at around $144.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.14% off the consensus price target high of $173.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -7.77% lower than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.34, the stock is 9.90% and 10.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 7.12% off its SMA200. LEA registered 13.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.76.

The stock witnessed a 18.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.83%, and is 6.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Lear Corporation (LEA) has around 168700 employees, a market worth around $8.26B and $21.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.27 and Fwd P/E is 9.08. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.00% and -9.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Lear Corporation (LEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lear Corporation (LEA) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lear Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.60% this year

Lear Corporation (LEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.32M, and float is at 58.98M with Short Float at 2.88%.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Lear Corporation (LEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALLETT CONRAD L JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MALLETT CONRAD L JR sold 330 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $126.06 per share for a total of $41600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Lear Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that SMITH GREG C (Director) sold a total of 2,221 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $124.93 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, SCOTT RAYMOND E (President and CEO) disposed off 11,260 shares at an average price of $138.50 for $1.56 million. The insider now directly holds 16,740 shares of Lear Corporation (LEA).