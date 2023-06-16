Which Institutions Own Shares In The Lion Electric Company (LEV)?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) is -8.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $5.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -7.37% lower than the price target low of $1.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.04, the stock is 0.74% and -0.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -4.23% at the moment leaves the stock -18.23% off its SMA200. LEV registered -56.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.51%, and is -0.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $458.55M and $172.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 291.43. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.43% and -63.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.20%).

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.20% this year

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.78M, and float is at 114.40M with Short Float at 8.73%.