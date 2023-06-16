Which Institutions Own Shares In Valaris Limited (VAL)?

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is -13.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.17 and a high of $80.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VAL stock was last observed hovering at around $58.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.59% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 27.22% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.22, the stock is -3.18% and -3.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -7.53% off its SMA200. VAL registered 14.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.05.

The stock witnessed a 0.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.88%, and is -6.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Valaris Limited (VAL) has around 5450 employees, a market worth around $4.51B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.85 and Fwd P/E is 8.21. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.63% and -27.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Valaris Limited (VAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valaris Limited (VAL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valaris Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.90% this year

Valaris Limited (VAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.20M, and float is at 69.63M with Short Float at 5.36%.

Valaris Limited (VAL) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Valaris Limited (VAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that OAK HILL ADVISORS LP sold 18,923 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $71.65 per share for a total of $1.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.97 million shares.

Valaris Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that OAK HILL ADVISORS LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 258,879 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $71.65 per share for $18.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.98 million shares of the VAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, OAK HILL ADVISORS LP (10% Owner) disposed off 10,372 shares at an average price of $75.02 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 9,243,818 shares of Valaris Limited (VAL).