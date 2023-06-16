Which Institutions Own Shares In Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) is -44.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $29.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRAX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $2.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.23% off the consensus price target high of $2.60 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 84.23% higher than the price target low of $2.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is 0.79% and -8.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -17.91% at the moment leaves the stock -66.00% off its SMA200. VRAX registered a loss of -62.50% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$332.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.52.

The stock witnessed a 16.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.49%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.52% over the week and 12.04% over the month.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $6.36M and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.24% and -98.59% from its 52-week high.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Analyst Forecasts

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.55M, and float is at 8.52M with Short Float at 2.37%.