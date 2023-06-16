Which Institutions Own Shares In WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)?

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) is -79.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.12 and a high of $9342.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WETG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29%.

Currently trading at $13.12, the stock is 53.42% and -20.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -8.95% at the moment leaves the stock -87.52% off its SMA200. WETG registered -98.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.94.

The stock witnessed a 86.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.63%, and is 82.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.34% over the week and 19.71% over the month.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $12.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.26% and -99.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 92.70% this year

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 195.06M, and float is at 0.45M with Short Float at 2.27%.