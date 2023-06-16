Which Institutions Own Shares In Xylem Inc. (XYL)?

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is 2.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.08 and a high of $118.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XYL stock was last observed hovering at around $111.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56%.

Currently trading at $113.34, the stock is 8.16% and 8.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 9.92% off its SMA200. XYL registered 48.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.56.

The stock witnessed a 9.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.65%, and is 3.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) has around 17800 employees, a market worth around $26.97B and $5.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.18 and Fwd P/E is 32.12. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.24% and -4.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.60% this year

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.40M, and float is at 178.75M with Short Float at 4.63%.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Xylem Inc. (XYL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Decker Patrick, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Decker Patrick sold 56,298 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $98.19 per share for a total of $5.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Xylem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Yarkadas Hayati (SVP & President, EU, WI & GLS) sold a total of 15,942 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $100.43 per share for $1.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12146.0 shares of the XYL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Yarkadas Hayati (Senior Vice President) disposed off 2,083 shares at an average price of $106.94 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 7,473 shares of Xylem Inc. (XYL).

Xylem Inc. (XYL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dover Corporation (DOV) that is trading 19.58% up over the past 12 months and Xylem Inc. (XYL) that is 48.16% higher over the same period. IDEX Corporation (IEX) is 17.27% up on the 1-year trading charts.