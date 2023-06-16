Who are the Institutional Holders in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) is -82.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYTO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $286.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.71% off the consensus price target high of $286.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.71% higher than the price target low of $286.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is -0.62% and -19.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 2.55% at the moment leaves the stock -78.18% off its SMA200. CYTO registered -92.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.36%, and is 12.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.81% over the week and 9.84% over the month.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $5.59M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.29% and -94.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1038.40%).

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.99M, and float is at 6.94M with Short Float at 2.98%.