Who are the Institutional Holders in Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG)?

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) is -73.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.82 and a high of $59.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBLG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.29% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.49% off the consensus price target high of $14.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 27.11% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is -68.52% and -73.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -58.27% at the moment leaves the stock -86.71% off its SMA200. BBLG registered -95.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.09%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.47.

The stock witnessed a -71.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.73%, and is -71.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.49% over the week and 20.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -57.05% and -97.23% from its 52-week high.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bone Biologics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.40% this year

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 0.56M, and float is at 0.33M with Short Float at 4.10%.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.