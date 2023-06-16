Who are the Institutional Holders in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)?

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is -18.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.18 and a high of $94.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXP stock was last observed hovering at around $54.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.78% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -6.21% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.23, the stock is 8.69% and 7.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -15.38% off its SMA200. BXP registered -39.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.40.

The stock witnessed a 17.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.21%, and is 2.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has around 780 employees, a market worth around $8.63B and $3.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.09 and Fwd P/E is 26.14. Distance from 52-week low is 19.60% and -41.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.10% this year

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.80M, and float is at 156.46M with Short Float at 6.02%.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Otteni Peter V, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Otteni Peter V sold 10,463 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $54.60 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Boston Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Einiger Carol B. (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $47.41 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the BXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, LUSTIG MATTHEW J (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $52.92 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Boston Properties Inc. (BXP).

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading -13.24% down over the past 12 months and Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is -31.93% lower over the same period. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -37.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.