Who are the Institutional Holders in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) is 48.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.30 and a high of $14.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CELZ stock was last observed hovering at around $4.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.1% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.1% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.67, the stock is 1.38% and -6.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 25.44% at the moment leaves the stock 6.03% off its SMA200. CELZ registered -19.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.12%, and is -1.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.26% over the week and 12.90% over the month.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $10.68M and $0.07M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.82% and -60.07% from its 52-week high.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -115.70% this year

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.41M, and float is at 1.37M with Short Float at 2.39%.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Warbington Timothy, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Warbington Timothy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $0.39 per share for a total of $3897.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Warbington Timothy (President & CEO) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $0.40 per share for $5965.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CELZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 27, Warbington Timothy (President & CEO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $0.50 for $10000.0. The insider now directly holds 87,087 shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ).