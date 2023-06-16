Who are the Institutional Holders in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX)?

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) is -39.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $12.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.5% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is 52.85% and 55.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.42 million and changing 5.92% at the moment leaves the stock -38.84% off its SMA200. FRTX registered -85.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 76.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.79%, and is 52.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.31% over the week and 14.00% over the month.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $5.25M and $6.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.29% and -92.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-299.10%).

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 66.00% this year

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.76M, and float is at 2.98M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.