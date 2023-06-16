Who are the Institutional Holders in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J)?

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) is -3.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.78 and a high of $138.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The J stock was last observed hovering at around $115.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.63% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 9.2% higher than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.23, the stock is 1.08% and 1.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -1.81% off its SMA200. J registered -6.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.21.

The stock witnessed a 2.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.00%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $14.80B and $15.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.24 and Fwd P/E is 13.85. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.85% and -15.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.40% this year

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.89M, and float is at 125.08M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berryman Kevin C, the company’s President & CFO. SEC filings show that Berryman Kevin C sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $114.25 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. (Executive Chair) sold a total of 6,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $115.20 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the J stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. (Executive Chair) disposed off 6,666 shares at an average price of $115.24 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 607,956 shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J).

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Dynamics Corporation (GD) that is trading -0.44% down over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 50.38% higher over the same period. Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is -12.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.