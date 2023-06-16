Who are the Institutional Holders in Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)?

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) is -74.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KSCP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.49, the stock is 10.92% and -8.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 3.66% at the moment leaves the stock -69.97% off its SMA200. KSCP registered -85.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.36.

The stock witnessed a -2.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.47%, and is 7.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.16% over the week and 11.08% over the month.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $27.33M and $7.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.47% and -87.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (91.60%).

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 52.20% this year

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.28M, and float is at 46.50M with Short Float at 5.09%.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lehnhardt Aaron J, the company’s Chief Design Officer. SEC filings show that Lehnhardt Aaron J sold 238,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $0.41 per share for a total of $98603.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.