Who are the Institutional Holders in Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD)?

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) is -7.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.84 and a high of $23.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.26% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 1.86% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.74, the stock is -0.12% and -2.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -11.49% off its SMA200. MD registered -26.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.19.

The stock witnessed a -0.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.83%, and is -3.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.72 and Fwd P/E is 8.25. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.01% and -42.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.60% this year

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.89M, and float is at 80.97M with Short Float at 4.83%.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORDAN MARK S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ORDAN MARK S sold 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $13.26 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Weis Shirley A (Director) sold a total of 1,007 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $13.63 per share for $13725.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17668.0 shares of the MD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Weis Shirley A (Director) disposed off 17,993 shares at an average price of $13.55 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 18,675 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD).

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -14.82% down over the past 12 months and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) that is 46.42% higher over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is 40.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.