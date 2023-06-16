Who are the Institutional Holders in Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON)?

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) is -78.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $3.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TNON stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -69.65% and -77.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.73 million and changing 15.96% at the moment leaves the stock -81.16% off its SMA200. TNON registered -83.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.03.

The stock witnessed a -80.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -87.03%, and is -61.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.47% over the week and 13.56% over the month.

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $4.15M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.55% and -90.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-297.20%).

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenon Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -276.60% this year

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.24M, and float is at 7.51M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by VAN DICK STEVEN M, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that VAN DICK STEVEN M bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $0.27 per share for a total of $13650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Tenon Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that GINN RICHARD (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 64,990 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $1.26 per share for $81887.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85318.0 shares of the TNON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, FOSTER STEVEN M (CEO and President) disposed off 27,791 shares at an average price of $1.26 for $35017.0. The insider now directly holds 44,686 shares of Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON).