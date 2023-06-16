Who is the Top Investor In Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH)?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) is 86.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.76 and a high of $48.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMPH stock was last observed hovering at around $47.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.29% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.04% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.54% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.23, the stock is 15.63% and 24.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 8.95% at the moment leaves the stock 56.24% off its SMA200. AMPH registered 68.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.02.

The stock witnessed a 21.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.91%, and is 13.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) has around 1615 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $518.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.29 and Fwd P/E is 20.58. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.18% and 7.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.70% this year

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.00M, and float is at 37.43M with Short Float at 5.02%.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zhou Rong, the company’s EVP, Production Center. SEC filings show that Zhou Rong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $48.24 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88313.0 shares.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that PETERS WILLIAM J (CFO, EVP & Treasurer) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $46.35 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the AMPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Lee Howard (Director) disposed off 16,679 shares at an average price of $45.02 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 142,939 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH).

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) that is trading 53.93% up over the past 12 months and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) that is -94.54% lower over the same period.