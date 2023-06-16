Who is the Top Investor In CarMax Inc. (KMX)?

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is 32.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.10 and a high of $106.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KMX stock was last observed hovering at around $79.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $71.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.88% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -102.12% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.85, the stock is 7.85% and 13.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 16.72% off its SMA200. KMX registered -9.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.56.

The stock witnessed a 17.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.25%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) has around 30621 employees, a market worth around $12.97B and $29.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.80 and Fwd P/E is 23.33. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.18% and -23.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CarMax Inc. (KMX) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CarMax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.50% this year

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.07M, and float is at 157.64M with Short Float at 14.35%.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at CarMax Inc. (KMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nash William D, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Nash William D bought 8,220 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $60.98 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

CarMax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 21 that Cafritz Diane L (EVP, General Counsel & CHRO) sold a total of 15,555 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 21 and was made at $94.75 per share for $1.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4988.0 shares of the KMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18, Shamim Mohammad (EVP and CITO) disposed off 3,456 shares at an average price of $93.91 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 8,769 shares of CarMax Inc. (KMX).

CarMax Inc. (KMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carvana Co. (CVNA) that is trading 26.10% up over the past 12 months and ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) that is 158.15% higher over the same period. OPENLANE Inc. (KAR) is 3.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.