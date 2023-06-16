Who is the Top Investor In CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE)?

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is 2.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.31 and a high of $89.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBRE stock was last observed hovering at around $78.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.11% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.66% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.67, the stock is 2.31% and 5.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 2.71% off its SMA200. CBRE registered 11.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.23.

The stock witnessed a 6.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.12%, and is 0.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) has around 115000 employees, a market worth around $24.36B and $30.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.62 and Fwd P/E is 13.64. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.64% and -12.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CBRE Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.60% this year

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 310.46M, and float is at 307.90M with Short Float at 3.12%.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dhandapani Chandra, the company’s CEO, GWS. SEC filings show that Dhandapani Chandra sold 6,616 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $75.38 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

CBRE Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Queenan Daniel G (CEO, Real Estate Investments) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $80.08 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the CBRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Queenan Daniel G (CEO, Real Estate Investments) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $78.26 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 183,841 shares of CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE).

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookfield Corporation (BN) that is trading -8.59% down over the past 12 months and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is -8.47% lower over the same period. KBR Inc. (KBR) is 36.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.