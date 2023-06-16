Who is the Top Investor In i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX)?

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) is -20.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $3.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAUX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.41% off the consensus price target high of $5.26 offered by analysts, but current levels are 33.53% higher than the price target low of $3.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.24, the stock is -0.24% and -6.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -3.37% off its SMA200. IAUX registered 3.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.23.

The stock witnessed a 1.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.21%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 47.37% and -29.56% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 273.93M, and float is at 151.97M with Short Float at 3.39%.