Who is the Top Investor In nCino Inc. (NCNO)?

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) is -3.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.58 and a high of $39.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCNO stock was last observed hovering at around $24.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.44% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.35% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -15.73% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.46, the stock is -0.45% and 3.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 5.99% at the moment leaves the stock -7.06% off its SMA200. NCNO registered -16.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$71.52.

The stock witnessed a 8.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.70%, and is 4.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.10% over the week and 5.35% over the month.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) has around 1791 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $427.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 46.97. Profit margin for the company is -19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.03% and -36.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for nCino Inc. (NCNO) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

nCino Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.60% this year

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.03M, and float is at 109.17M with Short Float at 6.53%.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at nCino Inc. (NCNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sellers Jeanette, the company’s VP of Accounting. SEC filings show that Sellers Jeanette sold 2,765 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $24.19 per share for a total of $66885.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25526.0 shares.

nCino Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Naude Pierre (CEO) sold a total of 14,385 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $24.05 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.14 million shares of the NCNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Glover Joshua L (President & Chief Rev Officer) disposed off 6,109 shares at an average price of $24.05 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 441,275 shares of nCino Inc. (NCNO).