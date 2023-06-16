Who is the Top Investor In Textron Inc. (TXT)?

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is -6.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.11 and a high of $76.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TXT stock was last observed hovering at around $65.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $81.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.57% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 5.1% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.43, the stock is 3.63% and 0.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -1.96% off its SMA200. TXT registered 10.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.09.

The stock witnessed a 5.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.53%, and is 1.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Textron Inc. (TXT) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $13.38B and $12.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.37 and Fwd P/E is 11.48. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.32% and -12.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Textron Inc. (TXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Textron Inc. (TXT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Textron Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Textron Inc. (TXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.84M, and float is at 200.71M with Short Float at 2.71%.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Textron Inc. (TXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DONNELLY SCOTT C, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that DONNELLY SCOTT C sold 222,319 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $73.35 per share for a total of $16.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Textron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Connor Frank T (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 63,361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $73.35 per share for $4.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the TXT stock.

Textron Inc. (TXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 11.16% up over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is 7.31% higher over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is 79.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.