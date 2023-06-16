Who is the Top Investor In Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)?

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) is 2.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VERV stock was last observed hovering at around $17.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.74% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.55% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -52.62% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.84, the stock is 18.69% and 22.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 16.02% at the moment leaves the stock -13.60% off its SMA200. VERV registered 69.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $239.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.24.

The stock witnessed a 19.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.26%, and is 12.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.01% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $3.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 85.42% and -53.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.10%).

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.50% this year

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.79M, and float is at 55.52M with Short Float at 22.27%.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bellinger Andrew, the company’s CSO & CMO. SEC filings show that Bellinger Andrew sold 865 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $22.95 per share for a total of $19852.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6629.0 shares.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Dorval Allison (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 554 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $22.10 per share for $12243.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2186.0 shares of the VERV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, GV 2017 GP, L.L.C. (Member of 10% Group) disposed off 97,166 shares at an average price of $31.14 for $3.03 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV).

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -2.65% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 29.47% higher over the same period.