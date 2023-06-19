1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) – The 43.5% Upside Potential Remains

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) is -17.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.82 and a high of $13.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLWS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.33% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 28.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.91, the stock is -7.50% and -15.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -11.09% off its SMA200. FLWS registered -18.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.70%, and is -3.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $520.16M and $2.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.83. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.91% and -40.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.70% this year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.77M, and float is at 23.48M with Short Float at 5.41%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HARTNETT THOMAS G,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that HARTNETT THOMAS G bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $6.12 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is trading 37.31% up over the past 12 months.