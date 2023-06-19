Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI) is -36.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.80 and a high of $14.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AADI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.93% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 72.9% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.13, the stock is 1.51% and 3.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -25.76% off its SMA200. AADI registered -39.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.11%, and is 0.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $200.40M and $18.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.56% and -44.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.60%).

Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aadi Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.20% this year.

Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.86M, and float is at 20.64M with Short Float at 5.27%.

Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Desai Neil,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Desai Neil sold 7,260 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $8.19 per share for a total of $59453.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.79 million shares.

Aadi Bioscience Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Desai Neil (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 17,315 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $8.11 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.8 million shares of the AADI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Desai Neil (Executive Chairman) disposed off 12,443 shares at an average price of $7.99 for $99421.0. The insider now directly holds 1,814,118 shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI).

Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 191.22% higher over the past 12 months.