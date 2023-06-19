Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) is 46.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.19 and a high of $6.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABEO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.16% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 55.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.50, the stock is 22.80% and 36.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 38.41% off its SMA200. ABEO registered 11.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 51.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.36.

The stock witnessed a 52.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.28%, and is 5.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.25% over the week and 9.06% over the month.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $84.28M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 105.48% and -26.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-190.00%).

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.40% this year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.90M, and float is at 16.25M with Short Float at 2.67%.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alvino Mark,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Alvino Mark sold 887 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $3.25 per share for a total of $2883.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17527.0 shares.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Amoroso Michael (Director) sold a total of 268 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $2.33 per share for $624.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56441.0 shares of the ABEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Amoroso Michael (Director) disposed off 1,002 shares at an average price of $2.38 for $2385.0. The insider now directly holds 56,709 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO).

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.39% down over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is 259.48% higher over the same period. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is -5.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.