Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) is -17.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.11 and a high of $25.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALRS stock was last observed hovering at around $18.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -20.94% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.35, the stock is 12.29% and 22.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 5.68% at the moment leaves the stock -3.58% off its SMA200. ALRS registered -17.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.41%.

The stock witnessed a 32.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.70%, and is 4.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) has around 773 employees, a market worth around $367.46M and $130.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.02 and Fwd P/E is 11.81. Profit margin for the company is 28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.60% and -24.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alerus Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year.

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.03M, and float is at 17.65M with Short Float at 1.26%.

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Villalon Alan,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Villalon Alan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $14.40 per share for a total of $14400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9287.0 shares.

Alerus Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Lorenson Katie A (President and CEO) bought a total of 1,438 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $13.90 per share for $19988.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38836.0 shares of the ALRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Vetter Galen G (Director) acquired 1,100 shares at an average price of $13.90 for $15289.0. The insider now directly holds 44,451 shares of Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS).

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) that is -76.63% lower over the past 12 months. Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) is -27.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.