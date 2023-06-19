AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) – The 72.82% Upside Potential Remains

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) is 3.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.17 and a high of $10.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALVR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 70.56% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.30, the stock is 14.27% and 26.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -4.85% at the moment leaves the stock -12.15% off its SMA200. ALVR registered 51.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.90%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.48%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.00% over the week and 11.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 67.19% and -48.49% from its 52-week high.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AlloVir Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.60% this year.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.30M, and float is at 46.69M with Short Float at 15.61%.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hagen Brett R,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Hagen Brett R sold 5,045 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $5.64 per share for a total of $28453.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

AlloVir Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Brainard Diana (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,536 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $4.21 per share for $19115.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.92 million shares of the ALVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, Sinha Vikas () disposed off 1,466 shares at an average price of $3.63 for $5315.0. The insider now directly holds 1,185,055 shares of AlloVir Inc. (ALVR).

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 29.17% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -38.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.