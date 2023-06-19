AlTi Global Inc. (ALTI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AlTi Global Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) is -32.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.88 and a high of $28.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALTI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 8.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.33, the stock is 39.66% and 8.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -20.43% off its SMA200. ALTI registered -25.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.54.

The stock witnessed a 35.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.06%, and is 33.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.73% over the week and 14.11% over the month.

AlTi Global Inc. (ALTI) has around 470 employees, a market worth around $814.88M and $114.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.66. Profit margin for the company is -65.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.92% and -74.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

AlTi Global Inc. (ALTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AlTi Global Inc. (ALTI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AlTi Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -242.60% this year.

AlTi Global Inc. (ALTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.55M, and float is at 34.16M with Short Float at 2.59%.

AlTi Global Inc. (ALTI) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at AlTi Global Inc. (ALTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yu Peter,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Yu Peter bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $9.50 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.46 million shares.

AlTi Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Karp Daniel Jeremy (Director) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $9.50 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12500.0 shares of the ALTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Grabowski Bertrand P. (Director) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $9.50 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 12,500 shares of AlTi Global Inc. (ALTI).