Analysts suggest Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) could spike 81.33% in a year

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) is -14.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXLA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 81.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -24.61% and -28.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -10.54% at the moment leaves the stock -65.85% off its SMA200. AXLA registered -87.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.61%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.15.

The stock witnessed a -34.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.13%, and is -8.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.11% over the week and 11.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 72.73% and -89.78% from its 52-week high.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axcella Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.67M, and float is at 61.36M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koziel Margaret,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Koziel Margaret sold 679 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $0.58 per share for a total of $394.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24883.0 shares.

Axcella Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that Hinshaw William (President & CEO) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $1.56 per share for $25027.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82012.0 shares of the AXLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene (10% Owner) acquired 10,383,760 shares at an average price of $1.64 for $17.03 million. The insider now directly holds 14,101,638 shares of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA).