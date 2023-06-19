Analysts suggest AXT Inc. (AXTI) could spike 64.1% in a year

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) is -18.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $9.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXTI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.97% higher than the price target low of $3.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.59, the stock is 1.51% and 7.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -25.41% off its SMA200. AXTI registered -37.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.71.

The stock witnessed a 6.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.52%, and is -4.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 5.66% over the month.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) has around 1076 employees, a market worth around $156.88M and $120.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.85 and Fwd P/E is 87.56. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.34% and -63.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AXT Inc. (AXTI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AXT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.60% this year.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.50M, and float is at 40.80M with Short Float at 3.56%.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at AXT Inc. (AXTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHEN JESSE,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CHEN JESSE sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $4.45 per share for a total of $33375.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

AXT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that CHRISTINE RUSSELL (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $9.40 per share for $70500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31552.0 shares of the AXTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, FISCHER GARY L (VICE PRESIDENT, CFO & CORP SEC) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $9.19 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 279,020 shares of AXT Inc. (AXTI).

AXT Inc. (AXTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading 20.08% up over the past 12 months and Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) that is 15.47% higher over the same period. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is 80.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.