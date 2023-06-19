Analysts suggest cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) could spike 99.24% in a year

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) is -83.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $40.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YCBD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $166.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.24% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.43% higher than the price target low of $108.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is -7.00% and -49.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -82.96% off its SMA200. YCBD registered -91.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.86.

The stock witnessed a -12.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.75%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.30% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) has around 90 employees, a market worth around $5.20M and $28.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.25% and -95.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-223.50%).

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

cbdMD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -162.50% this year.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.35M, and float is at 0.97M with Short Float at 15.66%.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times.