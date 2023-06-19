Analysts suggest Clarus Corporation (CLAR) could spike 63.55% in a year

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is 2.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $29.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLAR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.55% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.02, the stock is -5.31% and -9.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -19.37% off its SMA200. CLAR registered -58.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.94%, and is -6.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $297.46M and $432.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.89. Profit margin for the company is -17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.91% and -72.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clarus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -356.50% this year.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.14M, and float is at 24.70M with Short Float at 14.10%.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Clarus Corporation (CLAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOKOLOW NICOLAS,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SOKOLOW NICOLAS bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $8.80 per share for a total of $96800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Clarus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that SOKOLOW NICOLAS (Director) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $8.82 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the CLAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, KUEHNE AARON (EXECUTIVE VP and COO) acquired 4,092 shares at an average price of $12.21 for $49961.0. The insider now directly holds 95,248 shares of Clarus Corporation (CLAR).

Clarus Corporation (CLAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading 5.52% up over the past 12 months and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) that is -8.21% lower over the same period. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is 6.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.