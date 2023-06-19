Analysts suggest Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) could spike 15.4% in a year

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FET) is -13.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.78 and a high of $33.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FET stock was last observed hovering at around $25.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.4% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.4% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.38, the stock is 3.43% and 8.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -4.58% off its SMA200. FET registered 14.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.11%, and is -1.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $255.58M and $733.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.25% and -25.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 104.30% this year.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.18M, and float is at 9.51M with Short Float at 0.56%.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lux Neal,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Lux Neal bought 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $21.60 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Lux Neal (President & CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $21.55 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the FET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, MCSHANE MICHAEL (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $30.31 for $75775.0. The insider now directly holds 10,936 shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET).

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 15.08% up over the past 12 months and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) that is 77.63% higher over the same period. Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) is -10.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.