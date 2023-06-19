Analysts suggest Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) could spike 67.87% in a year

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) is 21.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.28 and a high of $16.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICVX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.87% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 35.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.64, the stock is 0.45% and 25.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 7.11% at the moment leaves the stock 48.52% off its SMA200. ICVX registered 35.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.07%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.19.

The stock witnessed a 16.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.39%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.62% over the week and 11.03% over the month.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $447.39M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 322.81% and -41.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.60%).

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Icosavax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.00% this year.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.27M, and float is at 34.77M with Short Float at 5.86%.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cearley Cassia,the company’sChief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Cearley Cassia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Icosavax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Holtzman Douglas (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 20,443 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $6.09 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the ICVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Cearley Cassia (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $7.75 for $38737.0. The insider now directly holds 151,847 shares of Icosavax Inc. (ICVX).

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.39% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 29.17% higher over the same period. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 24.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.