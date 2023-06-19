Analysts suggest Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) could spike 75.38% in a year

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) is -80.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $18.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is 5.21% and -20.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -7.51% at the moment leaves the stock -75.52% off its SMA200. NIR registered -80.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.31.

The stock witnessed a -11.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.72%, and is 8.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.69% over the week and 12.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 27.10% and -89.44% from its 52-week high.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.00M, and float is at 4.45M with Short Float at 7.51%.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Petralia Kathryn,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Petralia Kathryn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $1.98 per share for a total of $19800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Near Intelligence Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Greene Mark N (Director) bought a total of 21,277 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $2.00 per share for $42554.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26532.0 shares of the NIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Petralia Kathryn (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.90 for $38000.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR).