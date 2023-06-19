Analysts suggest OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) could spike 55.56% in a year

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) is -36.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.56% off the consensus price target high of $0.45 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $0.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -7.62% and -20.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -5.02% at the moment leaves the stock -54.65% off its SMA200. OCX registered -79.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.79.

The stock witnessed a -23.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.55%, and is -4.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $35.43M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.10% and -81.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.30%).

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OncoCyte Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.80% this year.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.15M, and float is at 106.54M with Short Float at 1.33%.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KINGSLEY ALFRED D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KINGSLEY ALFRED D bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $0.21 per share for a total of $6447.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

OncoCyte Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 663,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $0.30 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.09 million shares of the OCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 26,827,638 shares at an average price of $0.30 for $8.09 million. The insider now directly holds 50,181,335 shares of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX).

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 191.22% higher over the past 12 months.