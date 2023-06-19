Analysts suggest Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) could spike 66.5% in a year

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) is 3.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKIL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $3.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 53.79% higher than the price target low of $2.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is -13.04% and -9.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock -22.85% off its SMA200. SKIL registered -69.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.06%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$373.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.28%, and is -4.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) has around 2324 employees, a market worth around $218.59M and $555.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.10% and -72.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.80%).

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skillsoft Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -589.20% this year.

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.15M, and float is at 142.94M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Illg Lawrence Charles,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Illg Lawrence Charles bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $1.19 per share for a total of $59500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

Skillsoft Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that TORRES JOSE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $1.08 per share for $54050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the SKIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Kolek Patrick (Director) acquired 80,000 shares at an average price of $1.06 for $84800.0. The insider now directly holds 100,000 shares of Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL).