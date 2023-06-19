Analysts suggest Triumph Financial Inc. (TFIN) could spike -0.85% in a year

Triumph Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: TFIN) is 23.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.08 and a high of $76.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $61.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.85% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -44.07% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.51, the stock is 7.26% and 12.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 8.65% off its SMA200. TFIN registered -6.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.57%.

The stock witnessed a 13.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.42%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Triumph Financial Inc. (TFIN) has around 1460 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $416.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.46 and Fwd P/E is 24.82. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.23% and -20.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.10%).

Triumph Financial Inc. (TFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Triumph Financial Inc. (TFIN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Triumph Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year.

Triumph Financial Inc. (TFIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.36M, and float is at 23.08M with Short Float at 9.80%.

Triumph Financial Inc. (TFIN) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Triumph Financial Inc. (TFIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sepulveda Carlos M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Sepulveda Carlos M bought 1,526 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $19.75 per share for a total of $30138.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5398.0 shares.

Triumph Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Sepulveda Carlos M (Director) bought a total of 1,756 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $19.75 per share for $34681.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3872.0 shares of the TFIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Sepulveda Carlos M (Director) acquired 2,116 shares at an average price of $19.50 for $41262.0. The insider now directly holds 2,116 shares of Triumph Financial Inc. (TFIN).

Triumph Financial Inc. (TFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -28.78% down over the past 12 months and ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) that is -6.54% lower over the same period. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) is -29.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.