Analysts suggest Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) could spike 72.8% in a year

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) is -49.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $3.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VFF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.33% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is 0.79% and -6.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -51.69% off its SMA200. VFF registered -74.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.48.

The stock witnessed a -3.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.74%, and is -3.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 7.08% over the month.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $73.60M and $288.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.39% and -80.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.80%).

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Village Farms International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -927.00% this year.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.10M, and float is at 80.06M with Short Float at 2.10%.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A bought 54,212 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $1.11 per share for a total of $60240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.31 million shares.

Village Farms International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Henry John Patrick (Director) bought a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $1.04 per share for $46800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68500.0 shares of the VFF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Ruffini Stephen C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.53 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 639,200 shares of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF).

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF): Who are the competitors?

